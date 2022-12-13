GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.

When crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the residence. The fire was completely put out within 20 minutes. One person inside the home was reportedly evaluated for injuries at the scene.

Three people are reportedly without a home and being helped by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say the estimated dollar loss is $60,000. No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.