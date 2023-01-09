GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay.

According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.

Upon arrival, the units confirmed smoke and quickly extinguished the fire within ten minutes of arriving on the scene.

“Right now we’re looking for extension,” explained Vanden Avond. “Nobody appeared to be home at the time of the fire and the apartment was evaluated.”

Vanden Avond says the department is still investigating the cause of the fire, and there were no reports of injuries.

The fire caused around $30,000 in damage and eight people are now without a home.