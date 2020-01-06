Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves nine people without a place to stay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Nine people are safe, but without a place to stay after a fire broke out at 301 S. Quincy Street on Monday at around 1:08 a.m.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says they found smoke coming from a window on the first floor of a two-story residential structure when they arrived on scene. They believe it started in the kitchen. The fire was quickly put out and under control in less than 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage is estimated at $50,000.

Green Bay Police, WPS and the Red Cross assisted at the scene.