GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a fire on Green Bay’s east side is under investigation after authorities responded early Friday morning to the area of Libal Street and Memory Court.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on June 17 around 3:30 a.m., crews were sent to the interaction of Memory Court and Libal Street for a reported fire. When crews arrived, smoke was found coming from the roof of the house.

A tree was also down at the back of the house. Officials said the tree fell down during the storm on June 15, and took the powerlines to the house down with it.

Crews were hampered by live electrical lines impacting the home. No one was inside the house since Wednesday’s storm.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say the estimated dollar loss is $60,000.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.