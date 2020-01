UPDATE 1/27/20 6:30 a.m.

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) The Door County Sheriff’s Office is now reporting that Gibraltar School will be closed Monday. No other information was released.

ORIGINAL POST 1/27/20 5:30 A.M.

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) The Door County Sheriff’s Office says a fire on the grounds of Gibraltar Elementary temporarily closed traffic on State Highway 42.

Traffic has since been reopened. No other information has been released.