FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed two lanes of traffic in North Fond du Lac.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the incident is happening on I-41 northbound, at County OO. The right two lanes are closed due to the fire.

Wisconsin DOT

The lanes are estimated to be closed for 2 hours.

