UPDATE: Left lane reopened on I-41 South near Appleton

TUESDAY 8/17/2021 7:16 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The left lane of I-41 South has been reopened after a fire closed the lane for around an hour.

According to officials, the incident involving a fire that closed the left lane of I-41 South near Appleton has been cleared.

There is still no information on the cause of the fire, or if anyone was injured.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Fire on I-41 South near Appleton closes left lane

TUESDAY 8/17/2021 6:30 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed the left lane of I-41 South near Appleton.

According to officials, the incident happened around 5:55 a.m.

There was no information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries. No information was provided on how long the closure is expected to last.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

