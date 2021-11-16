UPDATE: Cause of fire at Gunderson Cleaners in Menasha discovered, no injures reported

TUESDAY 11/16/202 4:00 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)- The cause of the fire on Main Street at the Gunderson Cleaners has been released to the public.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue released new details about the incident on Tuesday, November 16.

Crews responded to the downtown area around 1:45 p.m. when word of the fire came in. The fire was quickly knocked down, according to the release.

The fire, according to NMFR was contained to a commercial dryer, and following an investigation, a failure in the dryer system is believed to be the cause. No one was injured from the incident. The building was cleared at 3:30 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details emerge.

