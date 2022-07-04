GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Festival Foods’ Fire over the Fox will be delayed Monday night due to weather moving into the area.

According to On Broadway, Inc. they have talked with the National Weather Service and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and have all decided to delay it until 4 p.m.

They encourage everyone to wait until the band of weather makes its way through the area.

On Broadway, Inc. says they will continue to check with the National Weather Service and GBMFD to make sure the event is safe. They say they are optimistic it will resume as normal after the storms move through.

Stick with Storm Team 5 for the latest weather updates this evening, and check with the interactive radar to track the rain.