Fire Over the Fox returns to downtown Green Bay for the 4th of July

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This 4th of July Fire Over the Fox returns to downtown Green Bay. But for those attending, expect to see a scaled-down event.

Come this 4th of July the skies above downtown Green Bay will once again be filled with the rocket’s red glare, as Festival Foods Fire Over the Fox returns after being canceled last year by the pandemic.

“I’m very excited about the fireworks this year. I can’t wait to see them. I’m so looking forward to it,” said Renee Irwin.

“What a relief obviously to be able to bring back some of these large-scale events. They are so important to the quality of life here in the City of Green Bay,” said Brian Johnson, executive director of On Broadway Inc.

But this event is being scaled down. On Broadway, which has managed the fireworks since 2018 says it boils down to the amount of time they didn’t have for planning.

“We’ll have one stage with music, a beverage tent and a handful of food trucks,” said Johnson.

Johnson says by the time the CDC loosened outdoor restrictions there wasn’t enough time left to produce the type of celebration people are used to.

“You’re booking entertainers, securing stages, different contracts and even things like garbage cans, food trucks, beverages, all of that takes a long time to plan,” said Johnson.

But the general manager at Hagemeister Park expects they’ll be busy serving lots of people downtown – a big change from last year.

“Having all these people come to downtown Green Bay for an event, for fireworks, celebrate with family, have some beers, spend some money, that is great for everybody downtown,” said Corey Bann.

“There’ll still be plenty to do down here, just might look a little different,” Johnson said.

Live music starts at 5 p.m. at Leicht Park – fireworks at roughly 9:45 p.m.

“I’m very happy and excited. I love it. I can’t wait to see them again,” said Irwin.

This year the Ray Nitschke Bridge will close to traffic at 4 p.m.

