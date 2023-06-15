FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A coffee shop in Fond du Lac says it will be temporarily closed following a small fire Thursday morning.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on June 16 around 8:30 a.m., they were called to the Uba-Brews, Blends and Bites coffee shop for a fire. When crews arrived, a small fire was found in the ceiling surrounding a bathroom vent fan.

Officials say that employees used an extinguisher before the department arrived. The rest of the fire was reportedly put out with a water extinguisher.

Authorities made sure that the fire did not spread to the attic area. The fire is believed to have started with the motor of the bathroom vent van and spread to some combustibles in the bathroom.

There were no reported injuries and employees were able to get out of the building.

The department says the coffee shop will remain closed until the building can be cleaned of extinguisher agent and inspected by health department officials.

The UBA posted on its Facebook page that they anticipate they will be open sometime next week.

No additional information was provided.