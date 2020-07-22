Fire safety and prevention at home

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Since January, there have been 67-reported residential fires within the Green Bay and Village of Allouez areas so far. A majority of those fires could have been prevented by using some simple tips.

The origin of fires at home can range from the kitchen area, to backyard barbecue areas. Of the 67-residential fires, 58 percent were cooking related. Other causes are due to misuse of smoking materials such has improperly discarded cigarettes, unattended candles, and improperly discarded fireworks.

Statistically, adults age 65 or older are at higher risk of suffering serious injury or death within a residential fire. Children age 5 or younger are also more-likely to be injured in a house fire as well. “Make the kitchen area a no kids zone,” said Lt. Shawna Walesh of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. If children are in the kitchen, Lt. Walesh says they should never be left alone, and closely monitored in order to prevent accidents from happening.

Electrical issues are also a common cause of residential fires. “Our main focus with extension cords is making sure that when they are plugged in, that they are flat and do not have any knots in them,” said Lt. Walesh. As we move into the Holiday season, electrical fires can increase as residents begin to hang outdoor decorations.

Additional Fire Safety and Prevention tips can be found here: https://greenbaywi.gov/157/Fire