Fire self-extinguishes in Appleton Thursday night

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Fire Department says a fire self-extinguished Thursday night.

Crews say they were dispatched to 706 E. Eldorado for a report of fire alarms sounding and everything appearing burnt.

When crews arrived at the scene around 10 p.m., they say they observed smoke in the residence and heat present. Crews then pulled a hoseline to make entry into the structure.

The fire attack crew encountered smoke and heat in the home, but no fire.

Officials determined there had been an earlier fire in the kitchen which consumed all of the oxygen in the area, causing it to self-extinguish.

Crews conducted ventilation to remove the smoke from the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the initial damage estimates are $40,000. No injuries were reported.

The Appleton Fire Department would like to encourage all renters to carry renter’s insurance. They also say to test your smoke alarms monthly and replace the alarms after 10 years of use.