APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One Appleton man has been displaced following an early Sunday morning fire that had spread to all levels of his home, causing roughly $150,000 in damages.

The Appleton Fire Department states that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Hawes Avenue around 7:55 a.m. on March 5.

When fire crews arrived, a moderate amount of smoke was seen coming from all levels of the single-family home.

Crews ventilated the structure to remove smoke and checked for extension and extinguished hot spots as they were found. The fire was extinguished after approximately 45 minutes.

One man was displaced from his home, authorities say, and is being assisted by The American Red Cross. There we no injuries reported.

The initial damage estimate is around $150,000.

The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind everyone to maintain their smoke alarms and to dispose of smoking materials in approved receptacles. Appleton Fire Department

The Appleton Fire Department was assisted by the Appleton Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, WE Energies, and The American Red Cross.