FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue helped put out a residential fire that started behind a clothes dryer and is reminding people about the importance of maintaining these machines.

According to a release, crews were dispatched around 5 a.m. on Saturday to the 500 block of Van Dyne Road for a reported fire behind the clothes dryer that was in use by the homeowner.

Authorities say that the homeowner was able to put out the fire before crews arrived, however, fire crews helped to extinguish hotspots and made sure that the fire did not extend to anywhere else.

Seven residents were able to get out of the home without injury.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to ensure that their clothes dryers are in proper working order, properly vented, and free of laundry and lint build-up on and around these units. It is also extremely important to be home and awake when operating clothes dryers. Remember to check your smoke alarms and obtain or replace them to ensure their proper operation. Garth Schumacher, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue

No other details were provided.