ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local law enforcement agency is reminding residents of upcoming fire training.

The Ashwaubenon Public Safety announced Sunday that throughout the week of June 13, they, in conjunction with the De Pere Fire Rescue, will be conducting fire training at 834 Morris Avenue.

Fire training is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Residents who see heavy smoke or several firefighters in that area during training should not be alarmed.