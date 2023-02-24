GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire on Green Bay’s east side on Thursday night caused an estimated $30,000 in damages and displaced two residents of a three-unit apartment building.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Van Buren Street around 9:45 p.m. on February 23.

When crews arrived, smoke was seen in both the upper and lower apartments and all residents had safely made it out of the building.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Thermal imaging cameras helped to locate the fire which was within the walls and void spaces of the structure, the release states.

Officials say that a working still was called “due to the [work] needed to find and extinguish the fire.”

The GBMFD was assisted by the:

Green Bay Police Department

WPS

Brown County Public Safety Communications

Red Cross

Howard Fire Department

Fire Marshals were also called to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. Authorities say the fire is currently under investigation by the GBMFD Fire Marshal’s Office.

Two tenants were displaced as a result of the incident.

No additional information was provided.