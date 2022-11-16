EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three individuals that were injured were struck by shrapnel when the firearm exploded.

Two people received medical attention for minor injuries on the scene, and one person was transported to Froedtert Medical Center in Wauwatosa for non-life-threatening injuries. The person sent to the hospital is identified as a 36-year-old man.

Deputies say that the 50-caliber muzzleloader was mistakenly loaded two times before it was fired, causing it to explode.

No further information was provided.