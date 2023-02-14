APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Appleton International Airport on Monday.

According to a release, a TSA officer spotted the image of the handgun on the x-ray screen during the routine screening of carry-on luggage. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified.

Officials say that the firearm was loaded, and extra ammunition was also found in the carry-on bag. This was the second gun stopped at the checkpoint in the past week.

“Our TSA officers continue to do an outstanding job detecting these weapons, but any time dangerous items are presented in the checkpoint, we have serious safety concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the screening process for the passengers waiting behind the offender,” said Wisconsin Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay. “Individuals who own firearms should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried.”

So far, in 2023, four firearms have been detected at Appleton International Airport in comparison to 2022, which saw only two all year.

The TSA recently announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and declared at the airline check-in counter.