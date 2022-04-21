ST. NAZIANZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office deputies received numerous firearm threats from a man at his apartment complex on Wednesday.

According to a release, deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of South 4th Avenue in St. Nazianz for a disturbance call, made by a 51-year-old Saint Nazianz man. The man who had made the emergency call proceeded to make firearm threats directed at officers and deputies that were on the scene.

As a safety precaution, local law enforcement dispatched the Sheriff’s Office Armored Vehicle unit. Individuals on the property were temporarily relocated or sheltered in place because of the incident.

The male caller eventually cooperated with deputies and exited his apartment, where he was then arrested for threats to law enforcement.

After the arrest, deputies then searched the man’s apartment where they found no evidence of any firearms.

Assisting the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office at the incident were Reedsville Police Department and New Holstein Police Department.

The disturbance remains under investigation and no other information was given.

