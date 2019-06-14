Firefighter Fitness: Lundgaard CrossFit fundraiser

Being a firefighter is a workout in and of itself. And Mitch Lundgaard had his own rigorous routine. CrossFit Appleton is hoping you are up to the challenge.

“It hit so close to home that I never expected it and I don’t think anybody in the community ever expected something like this,” said Sam Davis, owner of CrossFit Appleton. “I think it’s just kind of fun to show how and what the CrossFit community does for each other.”

Mitch Lundgaard was a part of that community.

“Mitch was a huge fitness fanatic and, just prior to the call where he didn’t return, he was doing this workout which is the hundred man-makers,” said Lt. Greg Cullen at the Appleton Fire Dept.

The man-maker–lovingly dubbed the ‘Mitch-maker’–involves standing, squatting, and sweating.

And tomorrow the task will be reaching 100.

“Depending on your fitness level, 15-20 starts to hurt,” said Cullen. “100 is just all-out brutal.”

Lundgaard did them all the time, and tomorrow anyone who would like to attend can test their might.

“I was unable to move my arms effectively for about four days,” he said. “That was 25 ‘Mitch-makers’ or man-makers. I’m going to hit 100 tomorrow.”

Lundgaard was a motivator who became the face of the man-maker.

“It was a terrible event that happened, but as a result I think the community’s come together in full force and we all appreciate the support,” said Cullen.

You do not need to work out to participate. But if you plan on getting sweaty, registration is at 7:30am and they start promptly at 9am.

Participants and attendees are asked to bring a $25 donation for the Lundgaard family.

You can read more about the event here, and find out more ways to help out the Appleton Fire Dept. here.