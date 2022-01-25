FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Firefighter in Outagamie Co. dies after battle with COVID

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A current member of the Dale Fire & Rescue passed away on Jan. 22 after a ‘long, hard-fought battle’ against COVID-19.

According to the Dale Fire & Rescue, 55-year-old Raymond Samson passed away on Jan. 22. The department says that Samson was a current member of the department and was a Firefighter/Driver Operator. He reportedly was a 16-year veteran of the department.

In his obituary, it mentions that he had a long and hard-fought battle against COVID-19.

  • Photo courtesy of the Dale Fire & Rescue

There will be a visitation on Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Dale Town Hall. The funeral and precession will reportedly take place on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon after the processional.

Dale is located about 20 minutes east of Appleton.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights