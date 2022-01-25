Firefighter in Outagamie Co. dies after battle with COVID

DALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A current member of the Dale Fire & Rescue passed away on Jan. 22 after a ‘long, hard-fought battle’ against COVID-19.

According to the Dale Fire & Rescue, 55-year-old Raymond Samson passed away on Jan. 22. The department says that Samson was a current member of the department and was a Firefighter/Driver Operator. He reportedly was a 16-year veteran of the department.

In his obituary, it mentions that he had a long and hard-fought battle against COVID-19.

Photo courtesy of the Dale Fire & Rescue

There will be a visitation on Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Dale Town Hall. The funeral and precession will reportedly take place on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon after the processional.

Dale is located about 20 minutes east of Appleton.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.