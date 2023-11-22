GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One firefighter was transported to the hospital after a blaze broke out at a residential home in Green Bay on Wednesday.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the 700 block of North Locust Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. and upon arrival, crews found a home with smoke and flames coming from the rear.

An aggressive fire attack was made and the fire was knocked down and extinguished within ten minutes of firefighters arriving on the scene.

Crews did a quick search of the residence and rescued a dog that was transported to a local veterinarian for evaluation. One firefighter was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital and treated for a medical condition. A Green Bay police officer was also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the incident and the dollar loss is estimated to be just under $100,000. As a result, one adult and three children are without a home.

No additional details were provided.