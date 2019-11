LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Fox Valley Metro Police Department says a dog fell through the ice on the Fox River Saturday evening.

Officers and the Little Chute Fire Department were dispatched to a place where they saw a dog swimming and struggling to stay afloat for some time.

Firefighters rescued the dog from the river and transported the animal to a local veterinary clinic where it is currently receiving treatment.

Below, video from an officer’s body camera captures the rescue.