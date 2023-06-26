SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Outagamie County were at Seymour High School for a small fire that broke out in a laundry room.

Local 5 News was at the scene and caught up with Seymour Fire Chief Ron VandeCorput, who gave more details on the incident.

“We had an active fire in the laundry room,” stated VandeCorput. “It was in a dryer, it did get into the walls, and that’s where we were able to hold it down to.”

After containing the fire, personnel ventilated the school as smoke traveled throughout the building. There is no estimated damage at this time.

In addition, there were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.