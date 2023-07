MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A structure fire in Menasha caused some damage to a residence on Thursday evening.

Local 5 News was on the scene shortly after 6:15 p.m., where firefighters were working to contain the flames and begin overhaul operations.

According to the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department, the fire is contained at this time. A primary search revealed that nobody was home.

Details are scarce at this time, but Local 5 News will update this if any additional information is released.