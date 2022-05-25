CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters put out a burning coach Wednesday morning at a Chilton apartment building that is the home to those with disabilities and mobility issues.

According to the Chilton Fire Department, on May 25, around 4:30 a.m. crews responded to a reported fire at an apartment in the 1000 block of South Diane Street. There were reports of ‘heavy’ smoke on the second floor.

The building is a 16-unit complex that reportedly houses people with disabilities and mobility issues. When crews arrived, residents were evacuating.

A burning couch was found in a second-floor apartment. The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher. Smoking materials are reportedly the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and officials say that residents were able to return to the residence.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.