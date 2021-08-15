Firefighters finally beat warehouse blaze after 4 days

(AP) – Firefighters have finally extinguished a warehouse blaze in Fort Atkinson after four days.

WMTV-TV reports that the city fire department posted on its Facebook page Saturday that operations at the warehouse have ended. Federal environmental officials will continue monitoring air quality at the site for at least 24 hours.

Jefferson County health officials are recommending people wear an N95 mask if they live near the warehouse and change out their air conditioning and heating filters.

The fire erupted Tuesday, filling the air with black smoke from burning tires. Emergency workers from five counties helped battle the blaze.