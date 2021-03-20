Firefighters find body following Marinette fire

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters report having found one victim following a fire in Marinette County.

According to the Marinette Police Department, police were dispatched to assist with a building fire located on the 1200 block Main Street.

Upon arrival, officials say the building was engulfed in flames and had been evacuated. Firefighters were able to enter the building and extinguish the fire.

During the incident, police say crews found a victim inside the building. Authorities say a positive identification of the victim has not yet been made.

The fire remains under investigation at this time, Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.