KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Kaukauna helped prevent a garage fire from spreading to a home after a neighbor reported hearing ‘popping and booming noises’ while residents were sleeping inside.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, officials received word of smoke and flames coming from a garage of a home in the 500 block of West 6th Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they noticed the rear of the garage was engulfed in fire with heavy smoke showing. Authorities say the garage was attached to the home via a breezeway area and firefighters were able to stop the fire from continuing into the home.

The release notes that the residents of the home were asleep at the time of the incident. However, a neighbor called 911 after reportedly hearing ‘popping and booming noises’ and noticing their neighbor’s garage was on fire.

The residents were able to safely evacuate the home thanks to smoke alarms.

Authorities report that most of the damage was limited to the garage, which is considered a total loss. Damages to the living area of the home were limited to smoke damage, and a car parked in the driveway also sustained some damage.

Photo Credit: Kaukauna Fire Department

Photo Credit: Kaukauna Fire Department

Total damage estimates to the home and vehicle are estimated to be around $100,000.

Working smoke detectors along with vigilant neighbors allowed the occupants of the home to evacuate before conditions became worse, solidifying the importance of positioning smoke alarms throughout the home. Kaukauna Fire Department

The cause of the fire was determined to be faulty wiring in the breaker panel inside the garage, authorities say.

No additional information was provided.