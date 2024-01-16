PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in northern Wisconsin say they have recently seen an increase of “unusual calls to service” involving wildlife.

According to Facebook posts from the Pine Lake Fire Rescue, on January 7, firefighters were called upon to respond to a deer that had fallen through the ice on the Wisconsin River near Nature Road.

With help from a Newbold Fire Department airboat, first responders were able to reach the deer, pull it from the water, and return it back to shore. Once on shore, officials say the deer was dried off and covered in blankets as a way to keep the exhausted deer’s stress down.

Courtesy of the Pine Lake Fire Rescue

Authorities say they were then called out again later that day for another deer that needed to be rescued from the Wisconsin River. It was stated that, despite help once again from a Newbold Fire Department, the attempt to rescue the deer was unsuccessful.

On Monday, January 15, firefighters say they were faced with another strange service call as someone who had hit a hawk with their car drove to the Pine Lake Fire Rescue Station to get help removing it from the car’s grille.

Officials mention that the Hawk was alive when the driver arrived at the station and about five minutes after it was carefully removed from the car’s grille, the hawk flew off on its own.