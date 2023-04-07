OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Oconto responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from a chimney pipe on Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters were sent to the 4000 block of Molitor Road at around 12:30 p.m. for the report.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters report that there were no flames or smoke visible. An interview was conducted with the homeowner, who stated that the house had started to fill up with smoke after they had lit their fireplace located in the living room.

The resident opened the windows and doors to ventilate the house while firefighters used dry chemical extinguishing agents to put out the fire inside the wood stove.

After this was completed, an exhaust fan was placed in the residence to remove any additional smoke. Crews remained on the scene to make sure no additional fires would start back up inside the chimney.

One command truck, two engines, one tender, and one ambulance responded to the incident. There were no reported injuries to any of the residents or emergency service providers that responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.