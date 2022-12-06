Fire department rescues dog that fell through the ice into the Peshtigo River

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Peshtigo had to use an inflatable device to rescue a dog that fell through thin ice.

The Peshtigo Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a dog fell through the ice and into the Peshtigo River. The incident happened on December 5 around 10:30 a.m.

The ice was reportedly thin, which made it hard for crews to reach the dog. The department used an inflatable Rapid Deployment Craft to complete the rescue.

Authorities say the dog was safely brought back to shore and put in a blanket. The owner of the dog took it to a veterinary clinic to be checked out. Firefighters did want to caution people about walking on the ice. It was mentioned that the ice is currently too thin to walk on in many areas.

The following statement was posted on the page:

If your pet wonders out onto the ice and falls through, call for help instead of going after it yourself. We would rather rescue a dog than both the dog and its family members. Town of Peshtigo Fire Department

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.