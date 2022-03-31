THURSDAY 3/31/2022 11:42 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person has been confirmed injured during the Green Bay house fire on Thursday morning.

According to officials, one person was injured during the fire that ignited at a home located at the 1100 block of South Broadway.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time. All other occupants have reportedly been accounted for.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Original Story: Firefighters respond to active Green Bay house fire, avoid area

THURSDAY 3/31/2022 11:21 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department is responding to an incident near the city’s west side.

Just after 11 a.m., officials responded to the 1100 block of South Broadway for reports of a house fire.

Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area. Travelers that cannot avoid the area will be detoured at Broadway/8th Street and Broadway/5th Street.

Additionally, officers are asking that large trucks and semis find other routes since the detours are likely to bring them through residential areas.

This incident is ongoing. Local 5 will continue to provide updates as it progresses.