NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people and six dogs are without a home due to a kitchen fire in Neenah that happened Tuesday.

According to a release, around 5:00 p.m., the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department was sent to the 1200 Block of Honeysuckle Lane for reports of smoke showing at a single-family residence.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters learned that of the six dogs, four of them were still inside the burning house with one of them being in a cage.

Firefighters entered the home and had water on the fire shortly after arrival. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters searched for the missing dogs. Crews were able to save all four dogs with only one of them needing oxygen.

The damage was significant to the main and upper living levels of the residence. The fire was contained to the upper level due to the closed bedroom doors, which halted the spread of the fire.

During the investigation, it was determined the resident that was cooking had left the kitchen to attend to one of the dogs, where then the fire started after being away. The resident tried to get all dogs out, but due to the amount of smoke, only got two of the six out of the residence.

There were no injuries reported from the fire and the house was not equipped with a home fire sprinkler system. There were also no working smoke detectors at the house.

The American Red Cross is assisting the four occupants of the house at this time and no other information was made available.