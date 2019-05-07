Local News

Firefighters save Mabel Murphy's sign after fire

The Oshkosh Fire Department released a photo that shows firefighters saving the Mabel Murphy's sign, after a fire caused the bar to collapse early Tuesday morning. It's now considered a total loss. 

 

Our original post to this story is posted below.

___________________________________________________________________________

A bar is considered a complete loss and four people are without a place to stay after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says it happened around 1:40 a.m. at a building that housed a business and apartments next door to Mabel Murphy's at the corner of Main Street and Irving. The department says the fire spread to the bar, which eventually collapsed. 

There were people in the apartments, but everyone was able to safely escape. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause is still under investigation. 

 

 

