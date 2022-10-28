GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders are heroes in the community who risk their lives every day to save others.

October 28 is National First Responders Day, and all Firehouse Subs restaurants are celebrating by offering area firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs in uniform or with a valid ID a free medium sub with any purchase.

Officials with Firehouse Subs say they’re committed to supporting first responders year-round, as a portion of every purchase benefits Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has awarded over $1.2 million in Wisconsin alone.

“Our first responders are the heart of the community,” said Seth Sheikh, a Firehouse Subs owner in Green Bay. “They help keep us safe, and we as a franchise and as local business owners have donations that we give out to them.”

Sheikh explained to Local 5 News that it’s easy to donate through Firehouse Subs’ round-up program, in which the patron rounds their tab up to the nearest dollar.

For more information on Firehouse Subs, you can visit the restaurant’s website here.