Fireman's Park vandalized for third time in 2022, changes coming

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Changes are coming to the bathrooms at a park in Fond du Lac County after the women’s bathrooms were vandalized.

According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the women’s bathrooms were vandalized at Fireman’s Park. This is reportedly the third time in 2022 that the park has been vandalized.

Photo courtesy of Campbellsport Fire Department

Officials say that the community and department have been working to make improvements to the park. Moving forward, the bathroom facilities at Fireman’s Park will be locked 24/7. The facilities will only be opened when the park is rented out.

The Campbellsport Fire Department commented that the area has cameras, but people just don’t seem to care. There was no information if any suspects have been identified.

