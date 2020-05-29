Firetruck deemed a total loss after fire breaks out at Vandenbroek-Kaukauna station

Closings
Kaukauna, Wis. (WFRV) — It was an unusual case of firefighters responding to a fire at their own station.

On Thursday afternoon around 1:30 PM, The Vandenbroek-Kaukauna Fire Department had to put out the fire that was engulfing their fire truck.

A responding firefighter said they have no idea how the fire started, but thankfully they have a backup plan.

“We do have a second engine that will be in service so out towns will still be protected, and we already have mutual aid packs with surrounding departments, where when we get paged a second department will get paged along with us.”

Joe Lancour, Vandenbroek-Kaukauna Fire Department

A passerby noticed smoke and alerted the department of the fire.

Thankfully no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and they’re no injuries sustained.

