Firework cases catch fire following Green Bay firework show

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department put out some firework cases that caught fire after the firework show in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department told Local 5, that some of the cases holding fireworks caught on fire following the firework show.

The fire was under control and no injuries were reported.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews also responded to two separate fire incidents that both were caused by improperly disposing of fireworks.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is provided.

