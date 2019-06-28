Firework safety reminder ahead of July 4th

(WFRV) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding those with fireworks to be safe during the 4th of July.

To show the negative impact of fireworks, and even sparklers, the committee tested fireworks with various situations in which people have been injured before.

In 2018, 9,100 people were injured due to mishandling fireworks. At least five people died.

Fireworks themselves are not the only danger.

Sparklers, according to the committee, can get up to 2,000 degrees.

“If you try to ignite a firework and it doesn’t ignite, discard it and don’t try to reignite it. If you’re going to use fireworks, have a bucket of water or a hose handy and most importantly, don’t give fireworks to children,” says Ann Marie Buerkle, Acting Chair of Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Commission says 121 firework related deaths have occurred since 2003.