HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – With the Fourth of July just days away, fireworks are flying off the shelves.

At Uncle Sam Fireworks in Howard, Manager Adam Decker says their stock is selling fast, but sales were not always like this in recent years.

“With fireworks being harder to get over the pandemic, a lot of people started coming in early this year, so it’s spread things out. The days have all been busy, but they keep picking up as we get closer to the Fourth of July,” Decker says.

When Local Five visited the store, many families were stocking up for the big holiday, including Samantha Neidl and her family, who have been lighting fireworks in their front yard in Green Bay for years.

She says, “It’s just fun. Fun for the kids, fun for us. It’s just fun together with everybody you love and join in as a family and watch something big.”

Suamico dad Evan Byron was also shopping, and says fireworks provide great entertainment for the family.

“[It’s a] fun thing to look forward to, keeps the kids up a little later than usual,” Byron says.

Speaking of family, Decker says he enjoys giving people unforgettable Independence Day memories through his family’s business.

He recalled watching a customer’s firework show the night before and says, “We’ve built great relationships with customers. It was fun to go out with some of our customers and see what they bought here.”

Decker also says when shopping for fireworks, consider where you plan on lighting them so everyone can stay safe.