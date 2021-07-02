Fireworks displays trigger PTSD in some veterans

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firework displays can be a fun way to patriotically honor our country on Independence Day but for some of the service members that fought for our freedom it can be a difficult experience.

Wade Van Ryzin is a Vietnam Veteran and he says “There are some that sound so familiar, sound so much like a mortar going off that I’ve had to dive under the kitchen table at times. It just turns the clock back 55 years, 50 years, it puts me back in Vietnam.”

He said designed his basement to be his area to get away from it all for days at a time.

“The feeling is so intense at times that I can smell the foliage and the ground and rotting stuff and it just brings back a very very vivid memory,” said Van Ryzin.

Josh Andreini is a Navigator of Veterans Services for the Wisconsin Veterans Village Association and a veteran himself, he said, “PTSD usually involves improper storage of aversive memories, feelings or sensations in the brain. And those memories, sensations can sometimes be triggered in our environment, such as shooting off fireworks.”

The VA gives local service providers guidance on dealing with fireworks for veterans.

“A really good strategy is the idea of coping ahead. Maybe doing some self talk, scoping out the environment,” said Andreini. “Even having some of that self talk, like telling themselves I understand I may react or be triggered by these fireworks but also telling themselves I can handle this.”

Wade Van Ryzin said he is not against fire works at this time of year, he just wants everyone to be safe.

“I don’t want to interfere with what they’re doing. I just want them to have fun but I want them to be having fun responsibly,” said Van Ryzin.

If you are a veteran and wish to get in contact with the Veterans Village in Appleton you can do so by clicking here.