Fireworks & guns? Unique items found in Wisconsin airports during 2021

(WFRV) – With items ranging from fireworks to a concealed blade inside a cane, there were some unique items that passengers tried to get through checkpoints at Wisconsin airports.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), throughout 2021 multiple items were detected at Wisconsin checkpoints.

A knife concealed in the handle of a hairbrush – Dane County Regional Airport

The TSA says someone tried to bring a knife that was concealed in the handle of a hairbrush on Jan. 4, 2021.

Pocket knife concealed in a tube – Appleton International Airport

Officials say that on Sept. 2021 a pocket knife was concealed in a tube and taped to the inside lining of a carry-on bag.

Blade concealed within a cane – Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Back on Nov. 27, 2021 officials say a blade that was concealed within a cane was found at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Fireworks – Austin Straubel

A few months after July 4, someone was found with fireworks at Austin Straubel on Sept. 18, 2021.

Firearm at the checkpoint – Austin Straubel

On Nov. 14, 2021, a firearm was found at the checkpoint at Austin Straubel.

Stun gun – Austin Straubel

Officials say a stun gun was found on Dec. 5 at Austin Straubel.

Two incidents of an undeclared loaded firearm in a checked bag – Austin Straubel

Officials say there were two incidents of an undeclared loaded firearm in a checked bag at Austin Straubel. The two incidents happened on May 29, 2021, and Oct. 21, 2021.

The TSA hopes that these incidents remind passengers to be more aware of what they are traveling with. Anyone who is unsure what they can and cannot bring through a TSA security checkpoint can use multiple ways to verify if an item is cleared to pass a security checkpoint.

TSA has a free app called ‘myTSA’ that has a ‘What Can I Bring?’ feature where people can type in an item to see if it is permitted through a checkpoint. That same feature can be found on TSA’s website.