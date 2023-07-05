GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released statistics on calls for service during the fireworks enhancement effort on July 4.

According to Communications Coordinator Jennifer Gonzalez, fireworks led to 99 calls for service, of which 73 were jointly dispatched to the Green Bay Police Department and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department before and on July 4.

This initiative had an officer ride along with a fire marshal to calls for fireworks complaints that occurred the two weekends before July 4, along with the holiday.

Green Bay Police reports that officers issued one citation and six warnings during this effort.

“Most of those found in violation were voluntary compliant with orders to stop and were unaware of the law. Therefore, education was provided, resulting in a verbal warning rather than a stricter penalty. We also had many calls where no action was taken, and that is because not every call had fireworks still in progress when we arrived,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department reports that fireworks were responsible for nine fires and four injuries.

“Again, this year, we have seen that even one incident due to illegal fireworks is too many and can lead to tragedy. It’s our goal each year to keep our community safe and enjoyable to all on July 4th,” said Chief Matthew Knott, Green Bay Metro Fire Department.