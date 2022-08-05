FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly shot fireworks out of their car in the Village of Fremont.

According to the Village of Fremont Police Department, the incident took place on July 26, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wolf River Drive.

(Photo provided by: Village of Fremont Police Department)

Officers say that the firework was shot across a busy road, striking a residence, which also nearly hit several people that were outside of the home. The home could have easily started on fire when it was struck and luckily did not.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 920-446-2299 or Det. Sgt. K. Boerst at officer161@villageoffremontwi.gov.

