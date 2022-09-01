ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Ashwaubenon has rescheduled its fireworks display that was originally supposed to take place on August 13.

The 25-minute Village of Ashwaubenon Sesquicentennial fireworks celebration will take place at Ashwaubomay Park, and the display will be set up on the northern tip of the park.

In conjunction with the firework show, an Oktoberfest food truck rally, and concert will also be happening on the same evening.

The concert and fireworks display will be held on Thursday, September 15, and is free to attend.

There will be eight food trucks during the rally, with the band Copper Box playing from 5 – 8 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled to start just after 8 p.m. The event will officially start at 4:30 p.m.