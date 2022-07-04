GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The improper disposal of fireworks was the cause of a fire on Green Bay’s west side that left six people without a home.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on July 3 around 11:30 p.m. crews were sent to a residence for a reported fire on a fence spreading toward a house. The house was located on the corner of Dousman and Platten Street.

When crews arrived, the fire was attacked ‘aggressively’ as it spread to the house and was coming from the roof. After ten minutes, the fire was under control.

There were no injuries from the fire, and six people are without a home. Officials say the fire was caused by the improper disposal of fireworks.

$20,000 in damages were estimated.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.