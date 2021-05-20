First 2021 Ashwaubenon Food A-Fare Food Truck Rally starts May 20

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The first of five food truck rallies in Ashwaubenon is happening at Ashwaubomay Park on May 20.

The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and live music will be playing as well. Blue Cheese Combo will be the band, and they play 70’s – 90’s pop. It is free to attend the event.

There will be a plethora of food trucks at the event including:

Bay Area Burger Co.

The Dog House

The Dough Shoppe

4 Schmidt’s & Giggles BBQ

Gourmet Corn

Ice Clouds

Madonado’s

Philly’s & York

The event is dog-friendly and beverage tent tips will reportedly go to the WI Humane Society of Green Bay. There will be plenty of picnic tables at the event to help socially distance.

‘Rocky Bal-booyah’ is expected to make an appearance at the event.

More information regarding to event can be found on Facebook.