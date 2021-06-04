First annual Bill Brodell Memorial golf outing tees off successfully, helps local charity

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Annual Bill Brodell Memorial golf outing plans on doing two things every year in the Fox Valley, remembering a golf professional and raising money for a local charity.

Bill Brodell is a Hall of Fame PGA golf professional who was the Butte des Morts Country Club’s Head Golf Professional for over 30 years.

Each year the Butte des Morts Country Club will select a charity to raise money for. This year the country club selected Harbor House. According to officials, the Harbor House will use the funds to provide shelter to residents and non-residents.

“This is the first time they picked Harbor House, and so we are excited to be able to educate a little bit and gain some support,” says Cassie McDonald, Senior Manager Community Relations, Harbor House.

The golf outing teed off at 1:00 p.m. and an appetizer party followed.